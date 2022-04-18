New York Hip-Hop Icon DJ Kay Slay Dead at 55

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

DJ Kay Slay, a fixture of New York hip-hop, died, HipHopDX first reported and the New York Post confirmed. He was 55. As a DJ, Kay Slay (born Keith Grayson) released multiple albums and mixtapes, beginning with The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1 in 2003, which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart. The Harlem native worked with a number of notable New York rappers, including Nas, 50 Cent, Raekwon, Fabolous, and more. Kay Slay also hosted the “Drama Hour” on Hot 97 for decades. Van Silk, a hip-hop promoter, told HipHopDX Kay Slay died on April 17, months after COVID-19 sent him to the hospital. “Hip-hop lost a real gem,” Silk said. Kay Slay’s family told the Post, “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.” His album The Soul Controller was released in December 2021.