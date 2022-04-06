Wanda Maximoff Relives A Nightmare in Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness

Taking place after No Way Home and Loki, the one-minute teaser trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features Doctor Stephen Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, as he faces the consequences of opening up the multiverse, leaving space for surprising characters to return. Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, also relives “the same dream” similar to Doctor Strange’s, but is instead haunted by her visions. Maximoff, also known as the Scarlett Witch, embraces her Sokovian accent as she has to wake up from her nightmare of losing her twin sons, Billy and Tommy, who were last heard faintly in the finale of Wandavision. Joining the duo in their quest to repair the multiverse are Wong (Benedict Wong), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg), and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6th.

Related