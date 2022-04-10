Does Al Pacino Have a Shrek Phone Case?

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

How much can we ever truly know about another person? Someone can be a part of your life for decades, then suddenly reveal a new side of them. Something unexpected, something hauntingly beautiful. Al Pacino appears to have a Shrek-themed phone case. The world is full of serendipitous beauty, and we only need to look at Jason Momoa’s Instagram to find it. Documenting a post-opening dinner for Julian Schnabel, Momoa captured a tablescape of empty plates and one iPhone 13. The phone had old, old, old school wired headphones and was seated in front of Pacino. Blank Check social media producer Marie Bardi put the call out on Twitter: find out what this phone case is. Within minutes, the case was solved. It was a collage of Shrek.

Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case pic.twitter.com/fssuEtWkEZ — Marie Bardi (@mariebardi) April 10, 2022

aint no way, aint no fuckin way...... pic.twitter.com/uqjYyHy68B — Cevin Kookman (@KevinCookman) April 10, 2022

But one could not be sure it was Al Pacino’s phone. There were a lot of people dining with Momoa and Schabel. How could it be proven that Pacino was the Shrek enjoyer? The headphones. For some ungodly reason, the Daily Mail loves to write up every time Al Pacino goes speedwalking in Beverly Hills. He is always using those headphones, like he’s a silhouette in an iPod commercial. Furthermore, a sliver of Shrek could be seen in a photo of Pacino talking to Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Yes, the headphones were plugged in. We can say, with relative certainty and respect:

It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account Al Pacino’s phone.