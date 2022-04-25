Tyra Banks to Smize in Remake of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA

It’s time for Tyra Banks to pack her bags and go home… to a familiar role. Come on, who better to play a boss with the power to help a young woman break into the fashion industry than the former host of America’s Next Top Model? Per Deadline, Banks will star in a remake of the Christina Applegate film Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. She’s reportedly taking on the role of Rose, the General Apparel West fashion executive who was played by Joanna Cassidy in the 1991 film. This new version, which production company Treehouse Pictures has advertised as a “diverse remake,” will star a modern-day Black family. Bille Woodruff (Yellowjackets) will direct from a script by Chuck Hayward (WandaVision). In case you need a refresher, the original movie from director Stephen Herek follows 17-year-old Sue Ellen “Swell” Crandell and her four younger siblings. Their babysitter dies while their mom is out of town for the summer, and, well, the movie title does a pretty good job of explaining the family’s goals thereafter. To pay the bills, Sue eventually finesses her way into a job as Rose’s executive assistant. We don’t know yet what parts of the plot might change for this remake, but we’re sure Tyra will be rooting for you, Sue.