The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer Is A Horny Truman Show

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Twitter

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has fans begging for a glimpse of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh smooching. And during the Warner Bros. Cinema Con presentation, Wilde delivered. Inspired by The Matrix and Inception, the trailer, which premiered during the event, gave the film a The Truman Show vibe as Florence Pugh plays a pampered, picture-perfect 1950s housewife who feels like something might be wrong in her ideal life. “They’re lying about everything,” Pugh tearfully says at one point. “Everyone is acting like I’m crazy. And I’m not crazy!” Harry Styles, who is also Wilde’s boyfriend, plays Pugh’s loving husband, who works at a mysterious company called “The Victory Project.” The trailer shows the two getting hot and heavy while also fighting as Pugh’s paranoia about Styles’ job intensifies. Wilde jokingly called Styles an “up and coming actor with no other career that I know of.” While the trailer was presented to the audience, WB did not share when the trailer would be released publicly.

Even before the film was announced, it had a lot of hype behind the scenes. It was revealed that when Wilde was pitching the film, there was a bidding war over it with 18 studios and streamers vying for the thriller. Wilde described how she envisioned the question she wanted the film to answer. “I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you want, everything you could ever dream of. Not just a nice car. The things that really matter. True love. A partner, a purpose that feels meaningful. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Would you dismantle the system designed to serve you?” Speaking of serves, she was also handed a mysterious envelope during her presentation but did not address the moment to the audience.