The Gay Gods Are Giving Us a Drag Race Winners’ Season

Oh henny, you think you’re tired of back-to-back, dragged out Drag Race seasons? How’s this for a shakeup? Season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is set to be an all-winners season — yes, the one you’ve been dreaming about for years. The season will bring together eight winners of Drag Race, All Stars, and Drag Race U.K. to compete for a second crown and a $200,000 cash prize. More importantly, it’ll send the gays into an absolute tizzy arguing over which season of Drag Race is actually best. Ru-mor has it the queens won’t be eliminated, and will instead earn points that help them win the competition, but Drag Race has yet to confirm that (which of course means, expect a twist in the first episode). What we do know, though, is the slate of queens returning to the show:

Jaida Essence Hall (season 12)

Jinkx Monsoon (season five)

Monét X Change (All Stars 4)

Raja (season three)

Shea Couleé (All Stars 5)

Trinity the Tuck (All Stars 4)

The Vivienne (Drag Race U.K. season one)

Yvie Oddly (season 11)

Sure, the cast is missing some of Drag Race’s biggest winners, like Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, or Aquaria. But it still sets up some nice drama. Can early-era queens like Raja and Jinkx keep up with the more recent winners? Will Monét and Trinity finally decide who the winner of AS4 was? How will The Vivienne’s drag play across the pond? Tune in when the season premieres on May 20 on Paramount+ — for once, you know you want to.