Drag Race Will Give the Season-14 Winner Overtime Pay

Photo: VH1

This season of Drag Race has the queens working overtime between a fake elimination, a double shantay, a top-two lip sync, a lip-sync lollapaRuza, and a golden chocolate-bar save. So, as is only right, RuPaul is coughing up some more of that sweet fracking money to give the queens time and a half. Drag Race announced it’s upping the season-14 prize fund to $150,000 for the winning queen, with an additional new $50,000 prize for the runner-up. That’s the first raise in a decade, since season four increased the prize to $100,000. And the queens didn’t even have to unionize to get it! (Although maybe they should’ve, given this season’s unsafe werking conditions.) The increased prize money responds to recent criticism over the cost of looks for appearing on Drag Race, with Vice estimating last year that some queens spend over $20,000 on looks for the show. And in case you were wondering: Yes, it’s still powered by Cash App.