Elizabeth Holmes’s Old Tweets Are Miraculously Still Up

Photo: CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The season finale of The Dropout, Hulu’s nuanced portrait of a turtle-necked girlboss, dropped on April 7, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Thanks to this very miniseries, we’ve never been more invested in Elizabeth Holmes and her many, many blood crimes. Now that we’ll never have another new episode of Amanda Seyfried menacing all of Silicon Valley again, we’ll take new Holmes content wherever we can get it. And we got it. It appears that Holmes’s Twitter account from Theranos’s heyday is still more or less entirely intact and available to peruse with tweets going back to August 2015. It’s like a Dropout crash course, only real, and with way more mid-2010s hashtaggery. We’ve curated some lowlights below.

There is no dream you can’t achieve. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. #ILookLikeAnEngineer pic.twitter.com/RxiAhXdP89 — Elizabeth Holmes (@eholmes2003) August 20, 2015

Here we have a TBT pic of Baby Holmes accompanied by the hashtag #ILookLikeAnEngineer. Just an amuse-bouche of the corporate feminism to come.

Holmes’s feed at this time is full of her retweeting her own quotes. This one says, “Define what is non-negotiable to you, what you are willing to fight for, die for, live for,” superimposed on the Golden Gate Bridge. Menacing, considering how people use this as a place to “die for” stuff. Extremely dark.

Here’s another self-quote image macro, and now she’s firmly in her Canva era. “SUCCESS is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on FIRE.” Spoiler alert: She did!

The words “Kissinger on @eholmes2003” are almost too much to bear.

"People don't generally walk out of a lab test and think, that's awesome. And we want them to." -@eholmes2003 at tonight's @cwclub — Theranos (@theranos) September 11, 2015

That’s awesome!

Biden-spotting.

She’s committed to achieving her passion. Her passion just happens to be allegedly defrauding Walgreens.

Incredibly special to be w/u & speak abt some of our shared missions. Have to say, we look good in matching outfits. https://t.co/TM91DRUKFg — Elizabeth Holmes (@eholmes2003) October 9, 2015

The closest she comes to making a joke on her whole timeline.

Happy birthday to the late Margaret Thatcher. #ironsisters pic.twitter.com/8fMa6h3ysN — Elizabeth Holmes (@eholmes2003) October 14, 2015

Holmes was really trying to get “#ironsisters” going. It’s something about how under every glass ceiling, there’s an iron woman. It’s not a … perfect metaphor. And nothing lays bare the callowness of empty “feminism” than wishing Margaret Thatcher’s corpse “Happy birthday.”

"We offered to bring our technology to @WSJ offices… and they denied that request to show it to them." - @eholmes2003 to @jimcramer — Theranos (@theranos) October 16, 2015

It’s October 15, and we’ve hit the Wall Street Journal article drop. Holmes is scrambling.

Enjoyed visiting Elizabeth Holmes @theranos lab last night & seeing their innovative blood test in action! #Theranos pic.twitter.com/O4Sk4bBqLH — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) October 15, 2015

But there’s still time to turn things around. Quick! Get a RT from Meghan McCain’s dad!

The Theranos-branded historical quotes are getting a bit more on the nose.

“We chose to jump into this FDA world…knowing this would be hard” @eholmes2003 at #FortuneGlobal https://t.co/TBqCyrMk27 — Theranos (@theranos) November 3, 2015

Holmes is upfront about launching before FDA approval.

"Do everything you can to be the best in science and math and engineering." - @eholmes2003 to young women. #GlamourWOTY25 — Glamour (@glamourmag) November 10, 2015

It sounds like someone who knows nothing about STEM being asked to give a quote about STEM.

On this day 60 years ago, a brave woman stood for what she believed in and changed the world. #RosaParks #ironsisters — Elizabeth Holmes (@eholmes2003) December 2, 2015

Rosa Parks was an #ironsister, apparently.

Getting to actively aggress people in a foreign nation is actually a girlboss slay.

Very special meeting with amazing providers we have the privilege of serving in Arizona. #theranos https://t.co/Ssr8ofmWOH — Elizabeth Holmes (@eholmes2003) December 9, 2015

Remember the part of the show where she tests her fake tech on real people’s real bodies? Anyway.

When you walk in for a Theranos lab test, we treat you as we’d like to be treated. As a guest, not a number.https://t.co/H4CmlLTWCr — Theranos (@theranos) December 9, 2015

She really thought she was Genius Bar–ifying privatized health care.

Congrats to the amazing @serenawilliams on SI Sportsperson of the Year. Keep shattering glass ceilings #ironsisters https://t.co/DSu2znq3eV — Elizabeth Holmes (@eholmes2003) December 15, 2015

The last tweet written by Holmes on this account was December 15, 2015. To quote Will Smith, get her name out of your mouth.