Man Buys Twitter to Deny Getting Turned Away From Berghain

Would you turn away this face? Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

Getting onto Twitter’s board of directors is apparently easier than getting into Berghain. On April 4, twerpy robber baron Elon Musk announced that he had purchased 9.2% of Twitter, and the next day he was added to the site’s board “to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.” Deranged! The news arrived two weeks after Musk opened something called a “gigafactory” (Plankton vibes, but okay) in Brandenburg, just outside of Berlin. To celebrate, Musk did what any respectable ex-partner of Grimes would do: He got in line for Berghain. But according to an investigative report by Vice writer Zing Tsjeng, it looks as though Musk got turned away at the door of the famously choosy nightclub. Around 4 a.m. Berlin time on Sunday, April 3, Musk tweeted, “They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter.” From the exclamation point to the mangled grammar to the ego-saving bald-faced lie of it all, this tweet reads like something from a 2018 Twitter parody account called “@TrumpKunst.”

They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

Musk followed with a quote from high-school English class. He really thought he was doing something here.

Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

One clubgoer from that night, who goes by the username KaspersLunita, posted to the r/Berlin sub-Reddit to say they saw the father of literally eight get turned away at the door by the bouncer.

Eliott Litrowski, a DJ who was performing at the club when Musk showed up, commented on a @BerlinClubMemes Instagram post that he was “happy he did not make it!” Considering Berghain’s historical place in Berlin’s queer nightlife, and considering Musk’s history of tweeting transphobic memes, we’re also happy he did not make it. You can buy almost a tenth of all of Twitter, but it doesn’t make your tweets less insufferable.