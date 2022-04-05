It’s expensive to be suuuuued Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Erika Jayne spent so much of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ 11th season claiming that she had no knowledge of her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s, criminal dealings, which included “misappropriating” millions in funds that were legally awarded to the families of plane-crash victims in a civil case. The courts are not only trying to prove that she very much was aware of the embezzlement; now, there is a new lawsuit that calls her the “frontwoman” of Girardi’s “schemes.” The law firm Edelson PC, run by attorney Jay Edelson, filed a lawsuit seeking $55 million in damages from Erika Girardi, her company EJ Global LLC, and Girardi & Keese law firm. According to People, Edelson PC accuses the defendants of “racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, receipt of stolen property, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property, money had and received, conversion, unlawful business practice, consumers legal remedies act and deceit.”

In the lawsuit, which was first initially against her in Illinois in December 2020, the plaintiff claims that “the real story is one that seems like a tale out of a John Grisham novel: Girardi Keese was little more than a criminal enterprise, disguised as a law firm,” which stole over $100 million “from the firm’s clients, co-counsel, vendors, and many others unfortunate enough to do business with the firm.” The lawsuit argues that Erika Jayne’s celebrity status made her a spokesperson for the firm, selling the public on its legitimacy, success, trustworthiness, and solvency. Remind us why we didn’t make a worst Real Housewives scandals March Madness bracket again?