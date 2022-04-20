The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested For Second Degree Assault

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Update, Wednesday April 20 at 1:30 a.m.: Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii, this time for second-degree assault, according to Variety. He was arrested Tuesday morning “after an incident at a private residence in Pāhoa.” The Hawaii Police Department reported that Miller allegedly was upset at being asked to leave a gathering and threw a chair that hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, leaving her with a half-inch cut on her face. Miller was released several hours after he was arrested, with the investigation remaining active.

Update, March 31 at 1:08 p.m.: Ezra Miller had been the cause of ten separate calls to police in Hilo since March 7, Hawaiian police told the Associated Press on March 31. According to assistant chief Kenneth Quiocho, Miller’s altercation at the karaoke bar was prompted by a performance of “Shallow” by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, from the movie A Star Is Born. Shortly after Miller paid bail for the karaoke incident, Quiocho said, police had to escort them away from a hostel on March 29. A restraining order was filed, per the AP, claiming Miller had threatened and stolen from two people after breaking into their room.

Ezra Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii on March 28. The actor, 29, reportedly took a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke at a bar in Hilo late Sunday. They also tried to attack a 32-year-old man playing darts, per a tweet and post by the Hawaii Police Department. Miller, described in the report as “visiting from Vermont,” posted $500 in bail and was released. Miller plays the Flash in DC superhero movies — a role they were recognized for at the Oscars the same night as their arrest with “The Flash Enters the Speed Force” from Zack Snyder’s Justice League voted the No. 1 most “cheer-worthy” moment by fans.

The arrest is not Miller’s first recorded aggressive moment at a bar. In April 2020, video surfaced of the actor appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Iceland. Miller is set to star in a stand-alone film, The Flash, which has already been shot and is out in 2023. The news comes as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third movie in the Harry Potter spinoff series featuring Miller, is set to hit theaters next month.