Hawaii Couple Menaced by Ezra Miller Drop Restraining Order

Photo: Steve Cho/Penta Press/Shutterstock

We almost could have looked past Ezra Miller taking the karaoke microphone away from a woman singing “Shallow” at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii, on March 27, because unless you’re Jackson Maine’s ghost, we don’t need to hear that. But after posting bail for that incident, the actor allegedly broke into a couple’s room in a nearby hostel, threatened them, and stole from them. Luckily for Miller, AP News reported on April 12 that the couple, who subsequently filed a restraining order against Miller, have dropped it in advance of a scheduled April 13 hearing. Miller still has multiple Hilo court hearings coming up, including one for obstructing a highway on March 19 and one for the recent A Star Is Born–related disorderly-conduct charges. On April 13, a judge granted a request to delay a hearing until April 26 as Miller is in “pre-negotiations” for an agreement. And despite all this, they’re still somehow only the third-most problematic thing about the Fantastic Beasts franchise.