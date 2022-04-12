Gilbert Gottfried Honored by Seth MacFarlane, Dane Cook, and More

Gilbert Gottfried’s fans, friends, and collaborators are mourning his death with tributes to the late comic. Gottfried died on April 12 after suffering recurrent ventricular tachycardia resulting from myotonic dystrophy type 2. The comedian — who started his stand-up career in the NYC circuit at age 15 — was known for his work as a Saturday Night Live cast member, voicing the parrot Iago in Aladdin, and his envelope-pushing comedic persona. Gottfried’s family confirmed the news of his death in a Twitter post from his account. “Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” they wrote. Seth MacFarlane posted a clip of Gottfried playing Abraham Lincoln in a sketch that featured the late comic’s no-holds-barred sense of humor and characteristically shrill voice. Fellow comedians including Jason Alexander, Bill Burr, and Marlee Matlin also paid their respects to Gottfried over social media. Find tributes to his life and work below.