Gilbert Gottfried Honored by Seth MacFarlane, Dane Cook, and More

Gilbert Gottfried’s fans, friends, and collaborators are mourning his death with tributes to the late comic. Gottfried died on April 12 after suffering recurrent ventricular tachycardia resulting from myotonic dystrophy type 2. The comedian — who started his stand-up career in the NYC circuit at age 15 — was known for his work as a Saturday Night Live cast member, voicing the parrot Iago in Aladdin, and his envelope-pushing comedic persona. Gottfried’s family confirmed the news of his death in a Twitter post from his account. “Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” they wrote. Seth MacFarlane posted a clip of Gottfried playing Abraham Lincoln in a sketch that featured the late comic’s no-holds-barred sense of humor and characteristically shrill voice. Fellow comedians including Jason Alexander, Bill Burr, and Marlee Matlin also paid their respects to Gottfried over social media. Find tributes to his life and work below.

Absolutely gutted to hear about my friend Gilbert. One of the funniest guys ever. An enormous loss to the world of comedy. Much love to his friends and family. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

rest in peace to Gilbert Gottfried who has probably the best sequence in game show history on Hollywood Squares. if you're not an old hag like me who remembers the rules, both contestants needed his square to secure the 5-square win, but he decided to troll both of them pic.twitter.com/Egzyzygudd — manny (@mannyfidel) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

This picture makes me so fucking sad. pic.twitter.com/88N6kCVxpU — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

This is a sad day. https://t.co/Ed7VbNPOTX — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) April 12, 2022

Madrid, 1985. We were constantly being mistaken for one another so we developed an idea for a sitcom, starring us, called Thicker Than Water. We would play twin brothers: my character was a surgeon, his an NBC page. Nobody bit but it still makes me laugh. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VTOKzY8TWb — Curtis Armstrong (@curtisisbooger) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. A completely unique comedian and classic voice. Our contemporary connection to Comedy’s Old School. Forever a ‘50s and ‘60s guy. Not too many of us left. Seems like I just did his Sirius/Podcast. Will always be the legendary example of making miserable fun. https://t.co/7YFsZYxGj3 — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 12, 2022

No one was funnier. No one was kinder. The news of Gilbert Gottfried’s passing leaves me at a loss for words, something Gilbert never had. All my love goes out to his wife Dara, their two children and all of Gilbert’s family and many, many friends. This was the first time we met. pic.twitter.com/uYNP3wD3XT — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) April 12, 2022

Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family. 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/p89vfJnVMO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2022

Very sad about Gilbert Gottfried. As a young movie fan with no social life in the 1990s, USA Up All Night was how I found so many of my favorite films. Look at all the then-dismissed now-essential classics on this list. It was stealth film school. RIP. https://t.co/WCY8EcQtfb — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I've carried that around as a private badge of honor for years.



As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me.



He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

Just a super nice person. With a scathing wit. And I was always honored when he aimed that wit at me. He was both new school & old school at the same time. Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried. https://t.co/AcAn8K5l0L — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 12, 2022

Take some time today and watch the documentary about Gilbert Gottfried. Gilbert Trailer I Documentary https://t.co/dXDrx6QWSO via @YouTube it’s on @PlutoTV — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert. https://t.co/Wv1UGlKCQy — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 12, 2022

Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022

Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back. https://t.co/B8hszsDGcI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 12, 2022

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels. Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious & irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir.#RIP_GilbertGottfried 💔 https://t.co/5tUbQBdnn6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 12, 2022