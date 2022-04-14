OMG, Girls5Eva Enters ‘Album Mode’ in New Trailer

Peacock announced that the girl-group series will be returning for season two on May 5, releasing three episodes at launch followed by weekly releases. In their official trailer, the girls are “trying to become two-hit wonders” as they prepare for their album release. The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps are former 1990s girl-group singers reuniting for one last chance at stardom. Creator and showrunner Meredith Scardino maintained the spirit of the show in her statement about the upcoming season. “Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.” In a time when 2000s pop groups are making their way back to our screens, let the comeback tour go on 5eva!

This post has been updated throughout.