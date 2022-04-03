Billie Eilish Was the Most Active Listener at the 2022 Grammys

Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2022 Grammy Awards were an emotional rollercoaster. Slap jokes! A very serious plea for support from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy! Long overdue recognition for Jazmine Sullivan! And Billie Eilish was there for all of it. Eilish’s stage performance is all about a lack of affect, but as a human being? She reacts. We have compiled the best in Billie Eilish reaction gifs, perfect for every occasion. Throw out your youcandoit.gif, your Office screencaps, and your Morbius meme-bius. Because there is no moment too small, or too big, for Billie Eilish to react to.

Billie Reacts to Lady Gaga

Good For: Celebrating a pal, when you’ve tired of Meryl Streep yelling, or when a sporting event ends in your favor.

Billie Reacts to Trevor Noah’s Finneas Joke

Good For: When someone tried.

Billie Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo Winning Best New Artist

Good For: Basically everything Gif #1 is for, except the look to Finneas makes this more communal. There’s a twinge of “are you seeing this right now?” which could add emotional color.

Billie Reacts to Jon Batiste on her Table

Good For: When Jon Batiste is standing on your table.