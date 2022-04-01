Silk Sonic Charmed Their Way Back to Grammys, As Openers

Photo: Bruno Mars/YouTube

Last March, when Silk Sonic was just getting started, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak duo made its live debut on the Grammys stage. Now, up for four awards for “Leave the Door Open,” the group is bringing its seductive charm back to open the show. Just don’t expect another rendition of “Leave,” which they already performed at the 2021 show. The Grammys saved the best for last, announcing one last performer on April 1: Lady Gaga, nominated for five awards for her collaborations with Tony Bennett. Bennett has retired from music due to an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but expect Gaga to honor her longtime collaborator onstage. Joining Silk Sonic and Gaga on the lineup are Carrie Underwood, John Legend, and J Balvin, performing with Maria Becerra. Also, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, and Billy Strings will perform to “showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented” on the show. Maverick City Music is nominated for four Grammys in gospel/contemporary Christian music, Nuviola is nominated for Best Tropical Latin Album, and Strings is nominated for two Grammys in American roots. With the show just days away on April 3, the Gaga news confirms that top nominees like Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Givēon won’t be performing.

Also at the Grammys, Ben Platt will live out his West Side Story dreams with Rachel Zegler. After blatantly auditioning for West Side Story by singing “Somewhere” at the 60th Grammys and performing “I Sing the Body Electric” in that surreal Ken Ehrlich tribute, Platt is returning to the Grammys stage. This time, the Broadway star, who channeled the uncanny valley with his Dear Evan Hansen role, will pay tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim alongside Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr., and Cynthia Erivo. Additionally, Jon Batiste, who was nominated in 11 categories including Record of the Year, will take a break between Colbert tapings to perform. They join other newly announced performers such as Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., and Nas. A publicist for Foo Fighters confirmed to Vulture that the previously announced performers would not take the stage after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Billie Eilish is set to return to the Grammys stage for a third year in a row after winning her second consecutive Record of the Year trophy in 2021 and earning a further seven nods this year. Also back for a third year is Brandi Carlile, nominated six times this year. And Lil Nas X, who last took the Grammys stage in 2020, is back on the heels of his five nominations with help from Jack Harlow (who shares their Best Melodic Rap Performance nom for “Industry Baby”). BTS is also back for a third appearance in three years after taking the stage for the first time to perform “Old Town Road” in 2020 and returning solo in 2021.

When it comes to new blood, one was a safe bet: Olivia Rodrigo, nominated seven times this year, including in all four general categories off the strength of “drivers license” and Sour. The Recording Academy will also welcome Brothers Osborne, a perennial favorite in the country categories. It’s likely more performers will be announced ahead of the Grammys on April 3. We’re just happy Batiste got time off from his busy schedule for a weekend in Vegas.

This story has been updated with additional information.