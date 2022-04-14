Harry and Meghan Did a Quick Family Reunion With Queen Elizabeth

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Sussexes partook in one of the most relatable aspects of married life: the in-law flyover. Enough time for it to “count” as a visit, not enough time to get in a big fight; you’re in, you’re out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had face time with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, days before the Queen’s 96th birthday. The trick is to keep to safe subjects. No talking about security details, or the skin color of babies, or who’s being investigated for what. Just low stakes chat. Like Bridgerton season 2. Or maybe not.

“We can confirm that they visited the duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do,” a spokesperson told Page Six. “They stopped by the UK on their way to the Hague to attend the Invictus Games.” Harry and Meghan spent the night at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, per Page Six. The couple’s two children stayed back in LA. Harry hasn’t been in England since the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue last year. Neither Harry nor Meghan made it to Prince Philip’s memorial service, citing issues of security. Absent from this little family get-together was Prince William. Meanwhile, The Crown has reportedly already started casting a Kate Middleton, so let’s all prepare for that.