Harry Styles Debuts New Songs ‘Late Night Talking’ and ‘Boyfriends’ at Coachella

During his Coachella headlining set, Harry Styles surprised fans with two new songs from his upcoming album, Harry’s House. “Late Night Talking,” an upbeat, funky dancing track, accompanied Style’s other debut, “Boyfriends,” a more serious, slowed-down song. Styles also performed his first single, “As It Was,” for the first time last night. Dressed in a shiny jumpsuit, he sang several songs from his Fine Line album alongside his Love on Tour backing band, but not without bringing out a special guest.

Harry Styles showed his country side as he performed in the hot California desert. He brought out Shania Twain to sing country girlies hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.” Styles, continuing to prove that he was a man written by a woman, shared how he grew up listening to Twain with his mother and how impactful her music was during his childhood. “In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash,” Styles said to Twain. “To you, to the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful. I’m so grateful you’re with us here tonight.”