Harry Styles and Lizzo Duet ‘I Will Survive’ For Surprise Coachella Set

Fresh off her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Lizzo joined Harry Styles for his last Coachella set of the season and duetted Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” Dressed in matching pink fluffy coats, the two mashed up both karaoke favorites for the surprise performance. Lizzo and Harry Styles have always been fans of each other; Lizzo hung out with BTS at Harry Styles’ LA concert back in November, wearing a fan shirt with her and Styles’ face on it. Two years ago, the duo duetted Lizzo’s “Juice” hit at a SiriusXM concert in Miami, after Styles did a solo cover for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lizzo eventually sang Styles’ favorite, “Adore You” for the Radio 1 Lounge, cementing their friendship and musical adoration. Last Friday for weekend 1 of Coachella, Styles invited another favorite artist of his, Shania Twain, and they both sang “You’re Still The One” and “Man I Feel Like A Woman.”