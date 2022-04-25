Harvey Fierstein Took Matthew Broderick to his First Gay Bar

Harvey Fierstein credits Colette with surviving the AIDS crisis. Fierstein was an active participant in New York City’s gay scene for many years, but happened to weary of all the casual sex right before the epidemic really got underway. “I was in a backroom bar, doing what one does in a backroom bar,” Fierstein told Andy Cohen on Sunday night’s WWHL, when he was suddenly seized with apathy. “I thought of a line from Colette, where she said ‘Where he and he and he become them, I gave up men.’” She was saying what Harvey was thinking: “I said ‘I’m that bored,’ and I just dropped the dicks and left.” Not that Fierstein suddenly became a prude. He took Matthew Broderick to his first gay bar, the late great Boots & Saddle. Fierstein said that the lusty looks Broderick was getting activated the mother in him, and they departed not soon after arriving.

