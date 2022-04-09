Jack White Invited a Bunch of Fans to Watch His Surprise Wedding

Photo: Mike Mulholland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Well, this went much better than the last wedding he played at. Per the Detroit News, Jack White got engaged and married to fellow musician Olivia Jean at a concert in his hometown on Friday. Although TMZ somehow got a bit of footage, audiences weren’t technically allowed to have their phones in the Masonic Temple venue that night. Luckily, the Detroit News has given us a full rundown of the surprise proposal and wedding. Reportedly, White brought his genuinely surprised girlfriend on stage during a performance of “Hotel Yorba” by the White Stripes. Jean, the former lead singer of the Black Belles, is signed to White’s Third Man Records label and had opened for his concert that night. When Jean agreed to marry him, White gave her an engagement ring and launched into the song’s fitting next line: “Let’s get married!” Then, after a quick break, he returned to the stage and told the sold-out crowd, “It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now? His mother and Jean’s father joined the pair on stage as they exchanged vows during a short ceremony. “I jokingly said to my husband after the proposal, ‘Think we’re invited to the wedding?’” one concert attendee commented on White’s Instagram after the show. “And indeed we were.” This will be White’s third marriage. His first wife was his White Stripes bandmate, Meg White. He divorced his second wife, singer-songwriter Karen Elson, in 2013. White ended his Friday concert by covering “Steady, As She Goes,” by the Raconteurs, which begins with the opening lyric, “Find yourself a girl and settle down.”