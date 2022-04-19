Man Sentenced to 150 Years in Prison for Murder of Philanthropist Jackie Avant

Photo: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Update, Tuesday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m.: A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge sentenced Aariel Maynor to more than 150 years to life in prison for the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline “Jackie” Avant, according to the LA Times. Before the judge announced the sentence, the prosecutor read a letter from Avant’s daughter, Nicole. “The only word to describe the state of our family is shattered,” wrote Nicole in the letter. Deputy Dist. Atty. Victor Avila also played a recording of a call Maynor made in jail, where he called a friend about the murder of Jackie. As Maynor laughed about the murder and its publicity, he “boasted” about the attention it was getting on the news. “You think my mama’s seen that, though?” Maynor asked his friend on the other line. Maynor pleaded guilty to the murder, attempted murder of the security guard, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of burglary.

Original Story Follows.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant when he broke into her and music executive Clarence Avant’s home last December. During his plea, he admitted to breaking and entering, using an “assault long-barrel pistol” on Avant and a security guard (the latter was not injured). According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, he faces up to 170 years to life in prison for first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. “This crime continues to shock the conscience. Mrs. Avant’s death was a tragic loss felt by our entire community,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “In this case, the defendant is facing 170 years to life in prison and is ineligible for elderly parole. Our Bureau of Victim Services will continue to be in contact with the family and their representatives to offer trauma-informed services.” Maynor is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30 in Los Angeles County.