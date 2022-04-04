Jared Leto Made Morbius Crew Push Him to the Potty in a Wheelchair

Diddler on the Boof Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

All right, enough’s enough. There’s actors having their creative processes to stay in character and then there’s being a goofy little shit. Jared Leto, you’re on goofy little shit notice. In an interview with Uproxx, Morbius director Daniel Espinosa confirmed a rumor that the film’s lead actor made some poor crew members push him to the bathroom in a wheelchair because his character has chronic pain. As writer Mike Ryan tells it, “he would use his crutches and slowly limp to get to the bathroom. But it was taking so long between for pee breaks, that a deal was made with him to get him a wheelchair so someone could wheel him there quicker and he agreed to that.”

Do you know who you have to negotiate with to take potty breaks? Small children. Small children and the Boofinator himself, Jared Leto. Espinosa not only confirms the story but defends it, saying, “Hey, man, it’s people’s processes.” He goes on to say that this sort of behavior is more par for the course with actors than we want to believe. “If you want a completely normal person that does only things that you understand, then you’re in the wrong business,” he says. “Because what’s different is what makes them tick.” And what makes Leto tick is pretending to have a limp when he goes to the bathroom and being so slow that the better option for everyone involved was to just push him around in a wheelchair that he didn’t actually need. It’s still the least upsetting thing about the guy.