Jason Momoa Is Working on a Hawaiian History Drama Called Chief of War

Jason Momoa is once again linking up with Apple TV+. Per Variety, the streamer has ordered eight episodes of Chief of War, a Hawaiian historical drama that Momoa will write, star in, and executive produce. This will be the TV writing debut for Momoa, who was born in Honolulu and has been active in the Protect Mauna Kea movement. Chief of War will reportedly explore the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous perspective. Thomas Pa’a Sibbett will write and executive produce alongside Momoa and Doug Jung, who will also serve as showrunner. Meanwhile, Pachinko director Justin Chon is said to be in talks to direct the first two episodes. According to The Ankler, the show will be set at the turn of the 18th century, during a constant state of war between Hawaii’s four major kingdoms. A famed warrior named Ka’iana leaves the conflict behind to become a fisherman, but he’s pulled back to the battlefield after Seers identify him as the person meant to bring peace to Hawaii. There’s been no word yet on what role Momoa will play. While he of course seems qualified to play a warrior, he definitely also knows a thing or two about vision.