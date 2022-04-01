Press Secretary Jen Psaki Reportedly Joining MSNBC

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary who spent her two-year tenure in the Biden administration “schooling” Fox’s Peter Doocy on everything from gas prices to COVID-19 vaccines, reportedly plans to move to an on-air role at MSNBC this spring, per an Axios report. She announced last year that she would leave the White House in 2022. Psaki — who paused her regular White House briefings on March 22 after contracting COVID-19 — is slated to host her own show on Peacock after choosing MSNBC over CNN and other competing networks. A deal has not been finalized yet, and the White House and MSNBC did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. In addition to hosting Peacock’s newest contribution to the streaming wars, Jen Psaki is set to appear on MSNBC’s assortment of live shows. She’ll follow a recent tradition of White House officials going the morning-show route after their stints in government. MSNBC also nabbed Kamala Harris’s chief spokesperson Symone Sanders last year, and Bush’s communications director Nicolle Wallace joined the network in 2016.