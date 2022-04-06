Jena Malone Hits a Reverse-Paw Patrol, Performs Citizen’s Arrest to Rescue a Dog

Local Hero. Photo: NBCLA

It’s exactly the sort of scene you expect to come out of Hollywood: crime, violence, retributive justice, and indie darling Jena Malone performing a citizen’s arrest. Only it’s not an action movie starring Jena Malone, it’s literally a local news clip from Hollywood, the neighborhood, featuring actual-person, Jena Malone. On April 5, NBC 4 Los Angeles aired a two-minute segment about a group of strangers who chased down and beat up a man who they witnessed physically abusing a small, neglected-looking dog. NBC interviews one of the people who chased down the man, and that person is unmistakably Hunger Games and Pride & Prejudice actress Jena Malone. “I pulled over and started chasing him,” she says, “because that’s absolutely not okay.” (Malone was not one of the people filmed physically assaulting the man.)

is that Stepmom, Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games, and Nocturnal Animals star Jena Malone participating in a citizen’s arrest https://t.co/X8IrAlbSKU — Carrie Wittmer 🦇 (@carriesnotscary) April 6, 2022

The reporter doesn’t seem to realize whom he’s speaking to, other than someone who takes “animal rescue” as literally as possible. The men who beat up the unidentified abuser say they were “conducting a citizen’s arrest” and holding him down until police arrived. A lawyer tells NBC that a legal case can be made against the citizen’s arresters for continuing to pummel the man for a full minute after he was already subdued. Then again, that’s what professional arresters do, too.

On Twitter, Malone gave more context, writing, “I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn’t. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running. […] So I started chasing him.” Five men followed her and took over chasing the man, so Malone returned to her car and drove back “to make sure that dog was going to be cared for.” After an emergency animal-hospital visit, it was reunited with its real owner (it had been missing for a week) and Malone learned the pup’s name: Champion. She also shared a link to a GoFundMe to cover $5,000 of the survivor’s surgery costs. She spotted the pup a hundred bones.

This was really scary. I saw a man kicking repeatedly a small dog on the sunset, yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog. I yelled at him to stop from my car but he wouldn’t. I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running. ( thread) https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

So I started chasing him. I saw other people watching on the street upset , as they must have seen the same abhorrent behavior I witnessed , so I tried to signal a man in an orange vest to run with me to chase him. https://t.co/3ftY194cOx — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

Cause at that point I really didn’t think I was going to be able to get the dog back by myself. After another block of chasing him down I looked back and there were 5 other men behind me pursuing him. Which felt like a miracle. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

So at this point I held back and let them take the lead as I have no business trying to restrain a full grown man. I went back to get my car( it was still running ) and drove to see if they caught him. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

6 blocks down from where the chase began a big group had gathered and it look like the man no longer had the dog. So I pulled over to make sure that dog was going to be cared for. I didn’t see the brawl but I was told that the man did not give up the dog without a fight. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

and this is the tail end of a heated fight that ensued. The cops came and took the guy. I waited with dog til another cop came to take them to the hospital. The dog was covered in filth and looked like it had been not taken care of for months https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

After coming out of the hospital , the dog is ok but has a fractured rib , bone breaks in it’s hind legs and another fracture in its right paw. It was absolutely horrific seeing an animal treated this way. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point. And now it’s safe in a hospital. Still no word on its owner. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022

Also because it important to know , I saw the man get arrested and he wasn’t bleeding and seemed coherent after this filmed altercation. https://t.co/3ftY18M3Ap — Jena Malone (@MaloneJena) April 6, 2022