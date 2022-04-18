Jamie Lee Curtis DIY’ed Jennifer Grey’s Memoir Cover

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Book-cover designers beware: Jamie Lee Curtis is coming for your job. In an April 18 interview with the New York Times, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey detailed the process behind creating the cover for her new memoir, Out of the Corner, specifically the help she had from her pal Curtis’s “D.I.Y. photoshop phone app skills.” Grey channels ’80s energy with a retro photo framed in orange on the cover. “It isn’t overly fancy,” Grey said of her own photo. “It wasn’t for a magazine. There’s a confidence, an establishment of self in flow. It feels like she’s on the precipice of something.” Although Curtis may have done the edit on her phone, the result is nothing like the Blue Banisters cover that had Lana Del Rey fans attempting to oust her from PicsArt.

The memoir, which comes out on May 3, will tackle many aspects of Grey’s public existence, including a rhinoplasty that she calls “schnozzageddon” and her 1987 car accident with Ferris Bueller co-star Matthew Broderick. She’ll also elaborate on her free-roaming Studio 54 days — clarifying to the Times that “no one cool ever called it that. It was either Studio or 54.”