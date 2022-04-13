It’s Jenny From the Doc Now

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

50 has been a momentous year for Jennifer Lopez. She starred as a mega-pop star in love with a regular dude in the rom-com Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, entered the next phase of the Bennifer saga by accepting a green engagement ring, and purchased a $50 million estate with enough bathrooms to fit the entire Bennifer clan. To celebrate the next half of her life, she’ll take on the role of a lifetime: Jennifer Lopez. Halftime, the J. Lo story, will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in the opening slot on June 8 before migrating to Netflix on June 14. The festival will take place in Manhattan, not the Bronx, but Washington Heights isn’t too far from the Castle Hill neighborhood where Lopez first started taking dancing lessons.

The film’s namesake is the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which has raked in a record 221 million views on YouTube and featured Lopez honoring her Hustlers role by pole-dancing onstage. They also made a political statement on the border crisis with a routine in which Lopez’s daughter, Emme, joined other kids singing in cages. “Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together,” Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Robert De Niro said in a statement. “Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that.” And by binding humanity together, he must be talking about when Lopez fused her face to Ben Affleck’s for a masked kiss.