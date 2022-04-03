Jerrod Carmichael Is a Completely Normal Doll-Maker on SNL

We’re not sure how this sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live made it past NBC’s standards and practices, but we’re not complaining, because “Shop TV” was among the night’s funniest moments. Cecily Strong and Mikey Day starred as the home-shopping network’s long-suffering hosts Dot and Rhett, who welcomed Jerrod Carmichael’s doll-maker Kevin Lickitt to the show to display his latest creation. Lickitt (whose name makes Rhett sad) is proud to introduce Rhylee Rainbowlocks, a “student by day and magical pop star by night.” When Rhylee has to do an on-air costume change, though, her “1970s rainbow bush” is revealed, and things get sillier and stupider from there. Carmichael is very unsettling as Lickitt, and Ego Nwodim also makes an excellent voice appearance as a concerned caller. Watch the full sketch above.

