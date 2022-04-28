Jerrod Carmichael Is Luring in Men on Grindr With His Taylor Swift Selfie

“You really want to excite the gays in New York City?” Jerrod Carmichael asked Howard Stern on April 27. “Send a picture of you and Taylor Swift.” The comedian spoke more about his dating life on “The Howard Stern Show” after coming out in his latest HBO special, Rothaniel. Carmichael told Stern that though he hasn’t found love yet, he’s in a better place to receive it now that he can be public, and he’s using a photo of himself with Swift as bait on Grindr. The pic was snapped at Lena Dunham’s wedding, where Swift was a bridesmaid. Carmichael is also using his Saturday Night Live headshots on the app. “I got these SNL promo pics, I’mma use it on Grindr, bro,” he said. “Resources.”

