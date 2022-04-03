Jerrod Carmichael Refuses to Talk About ‘It’ in SNL Monologue

Jerrod Carmichael will not be addressing the elephant in the room, he made very clear in his opening monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Carmichael said immediately after walking onstage. “I want to be clear up top: I’ve talked about it enough, kept talking about it, kept thinking about it. I don’t want to talk about it, and you can’t make me talk about it.” No, he’s not referring to the fact that he recently came out in his new HBO special — Carmichael instead is opting out of the discourse surrounding the slap heard ‘round the world. “It feels like I’ve been talking about it for so long,” he elaborated. “Doesn’t it feel like it happened years ago? Like, doesn’t it feel like it happened when we were all in high school?” While admitting that the incident was fun to talk about the first couple days after the Oscars, Carmichael confessed that by Wednesday, “I wanted to kill myself.” Relatable! The comic wrapped up his monologue by making a direct appeal to Barack Obama: “We need you back, because I think you’re going to have to talk about it. The nation needs to heal.” Watch the full monologue above.

