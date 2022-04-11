Johnny Depp Fans Are Really Into His Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Fairfax County, Virginia, court officials would not tolerate disorder. Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard was starting the morning of April 11 with jury selection. They would not let these proceedings devolve into a circus.

“There will be no overnight camping on Courthouse grounds,” a court order warned.

“Litigants and their legal teams in this trial will not pose for pictures or sign autographs in the Courthouse or on Courthouse grounds.”

“Any violation of this order may be found as contempt and will be punished accordingly.”

So far, it seems to have gone to plan. Depp’s fans, who started showing up at 5 a.m., have followed the rules, though some want to get closer to him than the mandates allow. At least one wanted an autograph. One wanted to give him flowers. It is, however, only day one of the trial — and if about 30 fans showed up just for jury selection, it could be messy when the things really get rolling with celebrity testimony set for James Franco, Elon Musk, and more. Spectators outside explained why they supported Depp despite the allegations.

Meet Jacina. She traveled 30 hours from Australia to attend the trial to support #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/096itAmyCb — Victoria Bekiempis (@vicbekiempis) April 11, 2022

The reason for the scene stems from a December 2018 op-ed Heard published in the Washington Post. In her column, Heard called for more support to help women who come forward with domestic-violence allegations. Heard cited personal experience in demanding more support.

“Like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim,” Heard said in her column. “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out.”

“Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me,” Heard further wrote. “Questions arose as to whether I would be able to keep my role of Mera in the movies ‘Justice League’ and ‘Aquaman.’”

While Heard did not name her alleged accuser, the timing of this op-ed pointed to Depp. In 2016, Heard alleged that Depp had abused her. In March 2019, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over her column. “The op-ed’s clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false,” the civil suit charges. Depp claimed that Heard’s writing destroyed his reputation and career. He pointed to Disney dropping him from the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp, who adamantly denied these allegations, claimed that Heard actually abused him. Heard ultimately filed counterclaims against Depp, contending that his denials defamed her.

Further complicating everything is the fact that another court already ruled that Depp abused her. Depp sued The Sun, a British tabloid, for an April 2018 column that referred to him as a “wife-beater.” The judge tossed Depp’s U.K. libel claim, finding that The Sun’s piece was “substantially true.” In coming to that finding, the judge decided that Depp had assaulted Heard one dozen times and caused her to “fear for her life” on three occasions.

The former couple’s competing defamation claims may well have deeper implications. If abused persons see that a high-profile accuser is getting sued for making allegations, they might be too afraid to speak out. And even if accusers do decide to speak out, the prospect of fighting potentially costly litigation compounds the stress and shame of going public with allegations.

“There is a concern that defamation lawsuits brought against women who speak out against intimate-partner violence will have a chilling effect on others who may seek to do the same,” said Moira Penza, the former federal prosecutor who brought down the NXIVM sex cult.

Penza, now a partner at Wilkinson Stekloff LLP, further told Vulture: “There is so much shame that surrounds domestic abuse, and hearing about someone else’s experience — especially someone who is a beautiful, successful celebrity — can empower others to leave dangerous situations or seek counseling for past trauma.”