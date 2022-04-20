Johnny Depp Describes ‘Violence’ During Arguments With Amber Heard

Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former “Cinderella” Johnny Depp opened his testimony on April 19 by claiming ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations about him, and later her Washington Post op-ed, had turned him into “Quasimodo” in the eyes of the media, essentially ruining his career. Depp said he was there to “clear my name” for both himself as well as his children, Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20, from his former relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis. “My goal is the truth,” he said. “… I am obsessed with the truth.” On day two, he appeared in court in a three-piece gray suit and immediately dove into his relationship with Heard. He described their “heightened” arguments as “circular” with no way in or out. “I was sort of not allowed to be right, not allowed to have a voice,” Depp said of his arguments with Heard. “So at a certain point, what enters your mind is, you start to slowly realize that you are in a relationship with your mother, and I know that that sounds perverse, obtuse but the fact is some people [search] for weaknesses in people…” The fights and arguments escalated to become violent, he said. “If I stayed to argue, eventually I was sure it was going to escalate into violence. Oftentimes, it did.”

Depp’s prior testimony from day one, which at many points felt Proustian, described an abusive childhood and drug use, starting at age 11, to numb his pain. His mother, Betty Sue, was allegedly “quite violent,” sometimes flinging an ashtray or high-heeled shoe. His father, John Christopher Depp, eventually left them. Despite taking drugs from a young age and throughout most of his adult life, Depp disputes that he ever would “party” with drugs. “I’ve never used the word ‘party’ in my life.” Before delving into his relationship with Heard, Depp described his addiction to the opioid Roxicodone after getting hurt on set while filming the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean. He eventually went through withdrawal during his relationship with Heard.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout.