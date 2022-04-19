Johnny Depp Testifies in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Photo: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Johnny Depp compared himself to Cinderella on Tuesday afternoon while testifying that his ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations and Washington Post op-ed allegedly damaged his career. “One day you are Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds, you’re Quasimodo,” said Depp, referring to the main character of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Depp’s testimony comes a week into his defamation trial against Heard, whose eyes remained fixed on Depp throughout the testimony. Depp said he was in court because he had an obligation to his children to clear his name. “They were in high school,” Depp continued. “I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends and people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face.”

“So it was my responsibility, I felt, to not only attempt to clear my name for … many reasons, but I wanted to clear my children of this horrible thing that they were reading about their father.”

“My goal is the truth. My goal is the truth,” said Depp in a gravelly voice with a vaguely British accent. “Truth is the only thing I’m interested in,” Depp said, adding that “lies will get you nowhere.” He then said: “I’m obsessed with the truth.” Depp went on to describe an abusive childhood upbringing in Florida and claimed he suffered from vision impairment.

Depp, once again wearing a dark three-piece suit, kept his highlighted hair tied back in a ponytail during court, removing and replacing his tinted sunglasses during witness testimonies. Heard wore a white shirt with a bow around the neck and her hair up.

Depp’s testimony has been one of the most awaited moments of this trial, which has become increasingly grim on both sides. Before Depp took the stand, Keenan Wyatt, his longtime sound engineer and friend, testified. Wyatt described Depp glowingly, saying he was “great to work with on films” and “always comes prepared,” making for a “fun” day. Wyatt was asked to describe interactions between Depp and Heard. He recalled being on a flight with them to Boston in 2014 and said that Heard “was giving Johnny the cold shoulder, being quiet, and seemed pouty.”

“At one point, I went up to her and said something to the effect of ‘He cares about you,’ and all of a sudden she snapped and said, ‘How dare you talk to me? Get away from me!’” Wyatt said he “went back to my seat and minded my own business.” Heard, he said, “was abruptly loud. It was a quiet plane. All of a sudden it got very loud.” When asked if he had ever seen any violent or physical altercation between Depp and Heard, he responded: “I’ve never seen Johnny be violent toward anybody.” Heard’s attorney tried to ask Wyatt about Marilyn Manson, who is also an alleged abuser and suing his ex Evan Rachel Wood for defamation over her allegations against him detailed in her documentary, Phoenix Rising. They had previously brought up Manson during opening statements, describing him as Depp’s “good friend.”

Sean Bett, Depp’s longtime security guard, testified before Wyatt. Bett has said that he saw Heard throw a water bottle or plastic cup at Depp. Bett was pressed on whether he ever saw Heard do anything he would consider abusive. He recalled the alleged water-bottle incident and remarked: “In California, it’s assault if you attempt to swing or throw something at somebody, even if you don’t hit them.”

During opening statements on April 12, Heard’s lawyer made the new claim that Depp sexually assaulted her with an object in Australia; the alleged assault was purportedly in 2015 or 2016. Depp’s team has cast him as a long-suffering spouse, subject to Heard’s unpredictable rage. Testimony from their onetime marriage counselor claimed that they engaged in “mutual abuse.”

Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post. In this op-ed, Heard argued that there needed to be additional help for women who step forward with domestic-violence allegations. Heard touched on personal experience in making her case for more support.

“Like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim,” Heard explained in the op-ed. Heard did not identify her alleged abuser by name, but the op-ed’s timing strongly suggested Depp. Heard claimed that Depp abused her in 2016. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 over the piece. “The op-ed’s clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false,” his civil claim maintains.

Depp alleged that Heard’s column smeared his reputation and derailed his career. Depp, who vehemently denied abuse allegations, accused Heard of being the actual abuser. Heard, in turn, filed counterclaims against Depp, maintaining that his denials were defamatory. Depp and Heard met while working together on The Rum Diary in 2009. They started seeing each other several years later, wed in 2015, and broke up in 2016.

