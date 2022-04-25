Photo: Circuit Court of Fairfax County

To kick off week three of the defamation trial that is littered with pop-culture references, ranging from Disco Bloodbath to Monty Python, and endless “hearsays,” Amber Heard’s lawyer continued on April 25 to fight Johnny Depp’s contention that he was the victim of domestic abuse. As attorney Ben Rottenborn presented additional audio recordings and text messages to the jury that were rife with violent and graphic language, Depp’s patience increasingly appeared to fray. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, and Heard is countersuing him for $100 million.

When asked about texts that described Heard “hitting the wall hard,” Depp replied sarcastically to Rottenborn’s questioning. “Hitting the wall hard, based on the conversation—” Depp started to respond. Rottenborn interrupted, and Depp responded: “I’m sorry, I was talking, is that all right?” At one point, Depp said to Rottenborn: “As long as you’re happy, sir.” When Rottenborn asked him to review another text, Depp said: “What am I looking [at], sir?” Rottenborn said: “On your screen, please.” Depp appeared to grin slightly and said: “I figured that out, thanks.” Depp asked where the text might be on the screen — would it be third from the bottom or third from the corner? “What would you like me to do?” Depp asked. In another exchange, he made the courtroom erupt with laughter, causing Judge Penny Azcarate to threaten their removal.

Another memorable moment was when Depp spoke further about his text messages with actor Paul Bettany, whom he met while filming The Tourist. Depp maintains that the demeaning texts about Heard were taken out of context. Of the language he used, Depp said he was “ashamed that has to be spread on the world like peanut butter.” Texting with Bettany, Depp called to “burn” Heard; Depp insisted that they reflected the “kind of obtuse, abstract sense of humor” that the friends shared. “The text that is about burning Ms. Heard, it’s directly from Monty Python and the sketch about burning witches,” Depp claimed.