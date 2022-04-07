JoJo Siwa’s Ponytail Is No More

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

JoJo Siwa’s iconic, scraped-back, high pony died some time this week, according to Siwa’s TikTok. It was 18. The ponytail first came to prominence on Siwa’s head during the star’s run on Dance Moms. Siwa became synonymous with the hairstyle, selling her own line of cheer bows and causing the internet to speculate wildly about traction alopecia. Although Siwa had been changing up the styling of her pony lately, the hair was most often still seen up and up high. Siwa once said that changing her hairstyle was more difficult than coming out to her mom.

Siwa documented the hairstyle’s departure from these mortal plane on her TikTok, where she posted videos of being in the salon and shaking out her new shorter ‘do. Siwa’s new undercut evokes Holtzmann in Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Cameron Esposito and Natalie Dormer in their half-hair eras, and of course, Spider-Gwen.

Siwa’s ponytail is survived by the cheer bow business and her frequent uniform of tie-dye sweats. It joins Ariana’s high pony, Billie Eilish’s neon roots, and The Rachel in that big salon in the sky.