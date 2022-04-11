Celebrities Are Mad JoJo Siwa Wasn’t Invited to the Kids’ Choice Awards

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD

These awards shows need to get their invites straight. Weeks after West Side Story star Rachel Zegler revealed she wasn’t invited to the Oscars and launched a saga of internet outrage that culminated in her being asked to be a presenter, we’re onto new awards-invite drama. This time, it involved JoJo Siwa, who got snubbed by last night’s Kids’ Choice Awards, at which she was nominated for Favorite Social Music Star. (She lost to Dixie D’Amelio, who has been making music for less than two years.) Siwa revealed she hadn’t been invited to the Nickelodeon awards on Instagram, despite working with the channel for years and her song’s playing during the ceremony. The celebrity response was swift. Jersey Shore’s Snooki commented that she was “gonna write a note” and tagged @Nickelodeon. And 90210’s Brian Austin Green, Siwa’s Dancing With the Stars castmate, wrote, “Fuck the kids choice awards 😂 you are too good for them.” Remember, we’re talking about an awards show that involves slime! Nickelodeon, presumably fearing the fury of other celebs, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Siwa has had her share of drama with Nick, previously claiming the network wouldn’t let her perform songs from her 2021 movie-musical, The J Team, on tour. In the comments on her post, Disney star Mollee Grey suspected Nick was uncomfortable with Siwa’s queer identity, which she shared last year. “Probably cuz you are the color of the rainbow and they’re just orange 😏,” she wrote. (Tangentially, Disney is currently also facing backlash over its response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.) Siwa’s not being invited was the KCAs’ loss, though. It could have been the public debut of her new, ponytail-less look.