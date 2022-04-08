Jussie Smollett Proclaims His Innocence in New Song ‘Thank You God’

Photo: Brian Cassella-Pool/Getty Images

We guess we know why the jailbird sings. Jussie Smollett has dropped a new song called “Thank You God” to once again proclaim his innocence. “This ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?” he asks listeners. The former Empire actor was previously found guilty of staging a hate crime against himself and sentenced to 150 days in county jail, though he was released from custody last month while he appeals his conviction. “Channeling these thoughts the best way I know how. Love you,” Smollett wrote in an Instagram video sharing a clip of the emotional new track. According to Smollett, all profits will go to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Illinois Innocence Project, and Secure the Bag Safety. In the song, he thanks God for showing him his enemies and suggests that his court case has become a “distraction” and a “political show.” “It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives,” he declares. “But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides.” Later in the song, he thanks those who have continued to support him. Several celebrities have criticized Smollett’s punishment as excessive.