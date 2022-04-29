Ye Still Burns for Kim Kardashian on Future’s ‘Keep It Burnin’

Future’s latest album may be called I Never Liked You, but Ye didn’t get the memo. The rapper still pretty much known as Kanye West’s verse on new song “Keep It Burnin” throws in some lines about how he still burns for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. “Imma buy a home next to your home if I miss you,” Ye raps, about something he actually did last year. He throws in a few burns, too: “Rubbin’ on your ass but your mouth is the issue / When you run for ’24, I bet your spouse gon’ be with you,” he raps, referencing Kim’s alleged nonsupport of his 2020 presidential run and his plans to run again in 2024. It’s nothing new for Ye, who referenced Kardashian throughout his February album Donda 2 — which was executive-produced by self-proclaimed nontoxic man Future himself. Maybe he’s the enabler? He did let Ye keep wearing his Donda-era mask in the new song’s music video.

Speaking of, Ye is one of many head-turning features on Future’s album, out today. The album also features Drake, whom Ye made up with last year, on two songs, including one, “Wait for U,” that also “features” Nigerian singer Tems via a sample. Gunna and Young Thug also reunite on “For a Nut,” bringing together three generations of slurry Atlanta rappers. Listen to I Never Liked You now.