Kid Cudi’s Friendship Ended With Ye, Now Pusha Is His Best Friend

Photo: Rich Fury/VF22)/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kid Cudi readdressed his now-ended friendship with Ye, FKA Kanye West. In a tweet, Cudi clarified his upcoming song with Pusha-T will be his last with Ye and that they haven’t made amends. He wrote, “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy.” Cudi is featured alongside Ye on the track “Rock N Roll,” from Pusha-T’s forthcoming album It’s Almost Dry. Cudi and Ye ended their friendship earlier this year when Ye was upset that Cudi is friends with Pete Davidson, aka Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. Ye then announced that Cudi would no longer be featured on his album DONDA 2; Cudi responded seemingly finished with the friendship. He tweeted, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.” The forthcoming Pusha-T album, his first in almost four years, It’s Almost Dry is produced by Ye and Pharrell Williams and out this Friday.

Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) April 19, 2022