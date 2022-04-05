Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Actually Get Married in Vegas?

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

You know the saying: When in Vegas … do as the tourists do. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made the most of their trip to Sin City for the Grammys by reportedly having a wedding at a Las Vegas chapel hours after the awards ceremony. But was it official? TMZ first reported that the couple arrived with a marriage license but has since received new intel that Kravis didn’t have a marriage license and “only did it for fun.” The pair reportedly brought their own photographer and security around 1:30 a.m. on April 4 and opted to have an Elvis impersonator officiate. (In TMZ’s words, “it was important to them.”) The Daily Mail also spotted Kardashian “stumbling” back to the couple’s hotel around 2 a.m. and reported she had “a few drinks” at the Grammys, shooting down rumors that she’s pregnant. Barker performed at the ceremony, which had been moved to Vegas after being postponed because of COVID-19, alongside H.E.R., Lenny Kravitz, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021, when Barker proposed by the beach in Montecito, California. The pair were first reported to be dating in January 2021 after being friends for over a decade. In February, People reported Kardashian had been considering two weekends at the end of May for a “very private” wedding with her “closest friends and family.” Says the couple who sucks fingers and makes out in public . Sure enough, TMZ reported the Vegas ceremony is just the first on their schedule, with “several” more ceremonies to come — surely one of which will be official.