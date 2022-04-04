The Grammys Were Just a Lady Gaga Meet and Greet

Collab? Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

The Grammys should rebrand as what they actually are: Lady Gaga appreciation night. The singer performed a tribute to Tony Bennett, who was absent from the festivities amid his ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s. And after Gaga shared a wholesome Oscars moment presenting alongside Liza Minnelli, she showed us what a utopian post-slap world looks like by engaging with her fans at the Grammys. Gaga might have added two statuettes to her Grammys collection last night, but her interactions with other stars — including an internet-breaking kiss with BTS’s V, real name Kim Taehyung — embodied the main-character energy she has been exuding these past few weeks. Billie Eilish voiced our collective awe for the House of Gucci actress by cheering emphatically (wearing a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt) during Gaga’s performance of “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.”

First of all, Gaga and V both look expensive as hell. Second of all, this Cheek to Cheek moment between them marked a momentous win for every facet of gay Twitter. The Grammys were Taehyung’s night; not only did he get a kiss from Gaga, he made a move on Filipina icon Olivia Rodrigo by proving for the first time in history that card tricks are a viable seduction technique. If you’re a multi-hyphenate K-pop star, that is.

Gaga continued her Grammys VIP experience by linking up with Lil Nas X. The “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” singer might have been snubbed this awards season, but a selfie with Lady Gaga is still an apt consolation prize. Now all we need is a collaboration.

Lady Gaga helps SZA to the #Grammys stage! pic.twitter.com/iOlHpwahvk — Gaga Media 🍿🎬 (@GagaMediaDotNet) April 4, 2022

As SZA ascended to the Grammys stage in crutches after an earlier fall out of bed, Gaga showed her humanitarian side by getting on the literal floor to untangle SZA’s tulle train before she presented. We love women supporting women.

Gaga and Donatella Versace embodied Italianx pride with their Grammys side-hug. The indubitably blonde moment harked back to Gaga’s days writing an entire novella about Patrizia Reggiani to prepare for her House of Gucci role — Italian accent and all.

Questlove deserved retribution after his Oscars Best Documentary win for Summer of Soul was interrupted by the slap heard ’round the world. After he won a Grammy in the Best Music Film category, he secured a congratulation from the awards-season protagonist herself. Presumably, they’re commiserating about rapidly catching up to Lin-Manuel Miranda in the race to win an EGOT. Stefani Germanotta, you will always be famous.