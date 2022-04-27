Lea Michele Is the Guilty One (of Oversharing About Jonathan Groff)

Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Everyone’s been talking about Lea Michele these past few days. And as for Lea Michele? She’s been talking about Jonathan Groff. (That funny girl!) Not without occasion: The Spring Awakening documentary, Those You’ve Known, is coming out on HBO on May 3, giving Michele all the reason she needs to dish about her co-star. Most notably, the doc contains the revelation that Michele showed Groff, who is gay, her “whole vagina,” since he’d never seen one before. What’s more, Groff asked! But as he told Vulture’s Stage Whisperer newsletter, “It is beautiful!” Michele also said in the documentary that she once had feelings for Groff, before she knew he was gay. (Mercedes Jones and Kurt Hummel much?) She was “so in love with” Groff, and eventually professed her feelings at a party. “I just saw this look in his eyes, and in that moment, I knew,” she said, a statement that doubles as a brag about her gaydar. It hasn’t changed their friendship — to the point where, Michele recently told People, she’d carry Groff’s child if he ever wanted to be a father. “Good to know,” Groff replied. Talking more generally about their friendship, Michele continued to People, “I feel like we would’ve met some way or another in life because we were meant to be in each other’s lives.” And meant to overshare about it.