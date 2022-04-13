Leonardo DiCaprio Gives the ‘Go Ahead’ for Younger-Girlfriend Jokes

Leonardo DiCaprio and Amy Schumer. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix/David Livingston/Getty Images

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, in the year 2022, Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio won’t date women born prior to the release of the film Space Jam (by the time it’s 2046, he probably won’t date women born before Space Jam: A New Legacy). It’s practically the first disclaimer they give when you download Raya in L.A. But if you’re gonna be weird about age gaps, you may as well be a good sport about it. DiCaprio may as well be women’s basketball. (Get it?) Because he’s a good sport. On the April 13 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Amy Schumer said that, prior to her Oscars-hosting gig on March 27, she reached out to DiCaprio about the following joke: “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” According to Schumer, DiCaprio told her, and we quote, “Go ahead.” Does this give us all carte blanche to make young-girlfriend jokes? Does DiCaprio have a public-humiliation fetish in addition to his whole age-inappropriate girlfriend thing? Probably not. But in addition to his environmental advocacy, it’s nice to know he’s a supporter of free speech.