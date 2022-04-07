Lindsay Lohan Had to Be Talked Out of Playing Regina George in Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan was the latest star to do Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series, and she was one of the more self-critical actors to do it. Whereas Sarah Jessica Parker made a point of honoring every version of herself and the choices that Sarah Jessica made, Lohan just cringed at all the Juicy Couture. Lohan also reflected on her past roles, and what part nail polish played in each. Hallie in The Parent Trap NEEDED Hard Candy’s iconic icy blue, it was pivotal. While discussing Mean Girls, Lohan said that she originally wanted to play Regina and not Cady. “I wanted to play Regina, because I had just come off of Freaky Friday, and I really wanted to play a pretty, normal girl now,” she said. “I wanted to have a different kind of roll than just the ‘damaged teenager’ again.” Interesting that Lohan felt Cady was more “damaged” than Regina, who turns the whole school into an animalistic hells cape due to her sublimated anger issues. “Mark Waters, the director was insistent that I play Cady, and so was Tina. They were like ‘Nonono, you’re the lovable one. You have to play Cady.” Lohan eventually saw the light, but was really excited for when Cady got to dress more glam. An insistence on glamor is a through line in Lohan’s “Life in Looks.” She explained that, while hosting the 2004 MTV Movie Awards, she wanted more costume changes than SJP had in 2000. Okay, but none of Lohan’s costumes involved soldiers hiding under her dress.

