Liz Sheridan, Seinfeld Mom and Broadway Dancer, Dead at 93

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Liz Sheridan, Seinfeld actress and Broadway dancer, died at age 93 in her New York City home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother, Helen Seinfeld, in the hit sitcom, Seinfeld paid tribute to the late actress in a tweet Friday afternoon. “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” tweeted Seinfeld. Fan also noticed Sheridan passed away within weeks of another Seinfeld mom, Estelle Harris, who played George’s mother.

Born in 1929 as ​​Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, Sheridan’s family gave her the nickname Dizzy after her sister mispronounced her name as “Dizabeth.” She used her nickname in her memoir that commemorated her romance with James Dean, Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life With James Dean: A Love Story. Their year-long “magical” affair happened early in their careers, when she was a dancer on Broadway, performing in musicals like Happy End with Meryl Streep and Christopher Lloyd. Years later, when she transitioned into on-screen acting, Sheridan played another matriarch, nosy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek, on the NBC sitcom ALF. Despite her Seinfeld success, Sheridan told Entertainment Weekly in 1998 that it was “difficult” for her and her co-star Barry Martin, who played Jerry’s father, to get work due to their association with the series. However, Sheridan and Martin found a home in the theater kid hang out, Denny’s, promoting their breakfast menu in the early 2000s.