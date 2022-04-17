Lizzo Is a Six Flags Heiress in SNL Sketch

Remember those Six Flags commercials from the mid-2000s with the old guy dancing to Vengaboys’ “We Like to Party”? Saturday Night Live sure does, and brought Mr. Six (along with his friends!) back from retirement to star in a sketch with Mikey Day and last night’s host Lizzo. The sketch features Day as a man/unsuspecting victim on a date with Lizzo’s character, who brings him back to her apartment. Things are going well until Lizzo introduces Day to her grandparents (Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim), who are both the old guys from the Six Flags commercials, as well as their friends, who are also all the old guys from the Six Flags commercials. That’s pretty much the whole joke, and though it sounds silly and stupid (and it is), the sketch is somehow more than the sum of its weird parts. This is thanks in no small part to Lizzo, who absolutely kills her line readings as a woman prepared to be sexually underwhelmed by her date. Watch the full sketch above.

