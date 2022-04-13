Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass Are Working Out a Lesbian Bodybuilding Romance

K. Stew Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart never skips leg day. In fact, her quads must need a break after lifting Spencer all the way to a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Now, Stewart is getting ready for another workout in an upcoming Rose Glass film for A24, Love Lies Bleeding. Glass’s previous A24 project, Saint Maud — a story about a girl who’s a little too into Jesus — was one of the victims of a pandemic release date. Love Lies Bleeding is billed as a romantic thriller about bodybuilding in which Stewart will co-lead as a female bodybuilder’s overprotective girlfriend. A24 and Film4, a subsection of Channel 4, have described the movie as a “romance fueled by ego, desire, and the American dream,” per The Hollywood Reporter. We probably won’t be finding out whether or not Stewart’s guns, rivaling Robert Pattinson’s, can bench 250, but at least we’ll be able to witness the queer icon in her first gay role since Happiest Season. Glass and A24 have yet to announce the casting for Stewart’s Love Lies Bleeding ripped girlfriend. BRB, doing some pretty aggressive cardio.