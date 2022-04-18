Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Will Go to Prison For Almost 11 Years

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Ryan Michael Reavis, one of three drug dealers charged in Mac Miller’s fatal 2018 fentanyl overdose, has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison. Reavis provided a fellow dealer with the counterfeit oxycodone pills that ultimately killed the 26-year-old rapper. According to Rolling Stone, Reavis said that he was a middle man who did not know that the pills were laced with fentanyl until he was arrested in Arizona a year later. He was allegedly still selling pills at the time. “I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again,” Reavis reportedly told the court on Monday. “I feel terrible. This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.” Reavis asked for five years in custody, while probation officials suggested 12 and a half years.

His final sentence of 10 years and 11 months was announced after prosecutors read a statement from Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers. “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world,” she said in the statement. “Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable.” She added that Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, would never have knowingly taken a pill with fentanyl. “He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” she wrote.

Reavis is the second person to receive jail time in connection to Miller’s death. Stephen Andrew Walter, Reavis’s supplier, accepted a plea deal with a 17-year prison sentence in October 2021. A case against Cameron James Pettit, who gave the pills to Miller, is still pending.