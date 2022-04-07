Machine Gun Kelly Asks Strangers If He Looks Like Ellen

Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

On a “man on the street” segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Machine Gun Kelly wore a brown wig and fake beard for Machine Gun Kelly: Undercover. In a true Undercover Boss spirit, the disguise was terrible and did not work well on unsuspecting strangers. As MGK held up a poster with a side-by-side comparison of him and Ellen DeGeneres, a fan laughed as she tried to go along with MGK’s point that he does, in fact, look like Ellen. When asking one stranger about their thoughts on Machine Gun Kelly, a person dressed in a Spider-Man costume on Hollywood Blvd outted MGK’s very obvious disguise. As the stranger was about to answer, Spider-Man walked by, did a double-take, and came back to tell them, “It’s Machine Gun Kelly.” MGK joked that Spider-Man was solving crimes but Spidey doubled down with a, “What’s up Machine gun?” MGK later told the camera, “ [BLEEP] Spider-man. You’re supposed to respect secret identities.” Another fan suspected it may be the “emo girl” rapper as his height gave him away. As MGK signed a vinyl for him, the fan also revealed that he jumped off the roof in Venice at an MGK concert, as MGK called him the “MVP” of the show. For next time, some MGK’s musical self-awareness will hopefully translate to his next Kimmel bit, because, buddy, you’re very recognizable.

.@MachineGunKelly goes undercover to ask people what they think about Machine Gun Kelly! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/4J0UbDNrC9 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) April 7, 2022